Turin halts euro5 diesel cars due to smog alert

Turin, January 7 - Turin said Tuesday that it was stopping diesel vehicles with emission standards of euro5 or lower from travelling in the city as of Wednesday due to a "red" smog alert. It said it was taking the move after registering 10 consecutive days of microparticle levels of over 50 micrograms per cubic metre. It is the first time that a ban have been applied to this category of diesel vehicles since a new air-quality agreement for the Po River Basin area came into force in October.