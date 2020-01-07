'Sardines' movement to hold national congress

Rome, January 7 - A spokeswoman for the 'Sardines', a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, said Tuesday that the group will hold a national congress shortly. The Sardines Turin spokeswoman Francesca Valentina Penotti said was the decision was made at a meeting in Bologna and the date for the event, which will probably take place over two days, will be announced by January 26. The founders of the movement have ruled out forming a political party. The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia-Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections this month. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy.