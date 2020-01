90-year-old clubs wife to death

Catania, January 7 - A 90-year-old man, Salvatore Plumari, is accused of clubbing to death his 79-year-old wife in the Sicilian town of Mascali, sources said on Tuesday. The woman, Concetta Di Pasquale, died of her injuries in hospital in Catania two days after the attack, which took place on January 3. Carabinieri police suspect that the attack was sparked by "futile motives".