Rome
'Sardines' movement to hold national congress

Turin
Turin halts euro5 diesel cars due to smog alert

Catania
90-year-old clubs wife to death

Rome
Defence min rules out withdrawal of troops in Iraq

Rome
Death toll from 'drunk driver' crash up to seven

Rome
Household spending up more than income - ISTAT

Rome
Extraordinary Brussels meeting on Libya today says Di Maio

Rome
Soccer: Juve, Inter pass tricky tests

Rome
Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Rome
Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Serie C
Carboni, ragioni di cuore sull’asse Viterbo-Bari

FoggiaL'allarme
Paura a Foggia. bomba abbandonata in via Aldo Moro: passante allerta cc: «Fate presto»

BariIl caso
Bari, polizia scopre centrale casalinga dello spaccio: in manette un 17enne

LecceGasdotto
Tap, in 19 a giudizio per reati ambientali: toccati anche i vertici della società

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione dell'Usb
Operai ex Ilva protestano: bloccato accesso alla raffineria Eni di Taranto

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, sos agricoltura di qualità: penalizzata dal petrolio

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

BrindisiRifiuti
Raccolta differenziata, per Brindisi a novembre altro passo indietro

BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Rome

Rome, January 7 - The defence ministry said Tuesday that "no hypothesis of a withdrawal of Italian military personnel in Iraq" was being considered. La Stampa reported on Monday that Italian soldiers who were stationed at the American 'Union 3' base in Baghdad moved out overnight. The compound has come under mortar fire after last week's US attack near Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassam Soleimani was killed. Around 50 Carabinieri officers engaged in training Iraqi security forces were stationed at the base. Italian defence officials decided to withdrawn them in agreement with NATO chiefs, according to the report.

