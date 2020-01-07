Death toll from 'drunk driver' crash up to seven

Defence min rules out withdrawal of troops in Iraq
Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - The death toll of a crash in the Alps last weekend in which a suspected drunk driver ran into a group of young German tourists has risen to seven after a 21-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital on Monday. A 27-year-old man, Stefan Lechner, has been arrested for hitting the group from Cologne and Dortmund in the early hours of Sunday in the Alto Adige town of Lutago. Prosecutors said the suspect had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. "I wished I could take their place," Lechner said was quoted as saying by his lawyer, Alessandro Tonon, who was speaking to ANSA.
