Rome
Defence min rules out withdrawal of troops in Iraq

Rome
Death toll from 'drunk driver' crash up to seven

Rome
Household spending up more than income - ISTAT

Rome
Extraordinary Brussels meeting on Libya today says Di Maio

Rome
Soccer: Juve, Inter pass tricky tests

Rome
Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Rome
Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Rome

Cairo
Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

Milan
'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

serie c
Il Bari pronto al restyling: tre colpi per la gran rimonta

BariIl caso
Bari, turista straniera ubriaca danneggia auto parcheggiate al molo San Nicola e tenta la fuga

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Dopo attentati a Foggia, la visita del ministro Bellanova: «Non siete soli»

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione dell'Usb
Operai ex Ilva protestano: bloccato accesso alla raffineria Eni di Taranto

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, sos agricoltura di qualità: penalizzata dal petrolio

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

LecceLa città che cambia
Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

BrindisiRifiuti
Raccolta differenziata, per Brindisi a novembre altro passo indietro

BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Rome

Household spending up more than income - ISTAT

Rise of 0.4% in third quarter of 2019 with respect to second

Rome, January 7 - Household spending increased by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2019 with respect to the second, while disposable incomes rose slightly less, by 0.3%, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said this led to a "marginal" reduction in the propensity to save, which dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point to 8.9%.

