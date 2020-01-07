Household spending up more than income - ISTAT

Defence min rules out withdrawal of troops in Iraq
Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - Household spending increased by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2019 with respect to the second, while disposable incomes rose slightly less, by 0.3%, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said this led to a "marginal" reduction in the propensity to save, which dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point to 8.9%.
