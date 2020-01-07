Extraordinary Brussels meeting on Libya today says Di Maio

Rome, January 7 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that he will take part on an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the situation in conflict-ravaged Libya with his counterparts from France, Germany and Britain and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. "The situation on the ground in Libya is highly delicate but that does not mean the EU should be immobile," Di Maio said on Facebook. "I talked about it yesterday evening with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, with whom we addressed the Iranian question too. "I will be in Brussels shortly for an extraordinary meeting with my European counterparts from France, Germany and Great Britain and with Borrel".