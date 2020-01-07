Martedì 07 Gennaio 2020 | 11:25

Rome
Extraordinary Brussels meeting on Libya today says Di Maio

Rome
Soccer: Juve, Inter pass tricky tests

Rome
Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Rome
Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Rome

Turin cafe to offer clients 5kg chocolate drop

 
Cairo
Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

Milan
'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

Rome
Petrol prices hiked

Chieti
Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Avellino
Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

serie c
Il Bari pronto al restyling: tre colpi per la gran rimonta

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Dopo attentati a Foggia, la visita del ministro Bellanova: «Non siete soli»

BariIl caso
Bitritto, rissa tra famiglie al ristorante: in tre ritornano con armi giocattolo e picchiano rivale

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione dell'Usb
Operai ex Ilva protestano: bloccato accesso alla raffineria Eni di Taranto

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, sos agricoltura di qualità: penalizzata dal petrolio

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

LecceLa città che cambia
Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

BrindisiRifiuti
Raccolta differenziata, per Brindisi a novembre altro passo indietro

BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Racale, 42 anni dopo la scomparsa del piccolo Mauro, trovate ossa a Taviano: sono le sue?

Rome

Soccer: Juve, Inter pass tricky tests

Ronaldo notches first hat-trick in Serie A

Rome, January 7 - Juventus and Inter remain tied at the top of Serie A after they both won potentially tricky matches on Monday. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive scudetto, thumped surprise package Cagliari 4-0 in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo notching his first hat-trick in Serie. Inter secured their first win at Napoli in 23 years, prevailing 3-1, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing a brace. The top two both have 45 points from 18 games. Third-placed Lazio, who are sixth points behind with a game in hand, triumphed 2-1 at relegation-threatened Brescia. Fourth-placed AS Roma lost 2-0 at home against Torino. Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute to start his second strint at AC Milan, but his presence was not enough to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria at the San Siro.

