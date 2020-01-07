Soccer: Juve, Inter pass tricky tests

Rome, January 7 - Juventus and Inter remain tied at the top of Serie A after they both won potentially tricky matches on Monday. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive scudetto, thumped surprise package Cagliari 4-0 in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo notching his first hat-trick in Serie. Inter secured their first win at Napoli in 23 years, prevailing 3-1, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing a brace. The top two both have 45 points from 18 games. Third-placed Lazio, who are sixth points behind with a game in hand, triumphed 2-1 at relegation-threatened Brescia. Fourth-placed AS Roma lost 2-0 at home against Torino. Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute to start his second strint at AC Milan, but his presence was not enough to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria at the San Siro.