Martedì 07 Gennaio 2020 | 10:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

 
Rome
Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Pope Kill Bill mural appears

 
Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Woman dies of meningitis

 
Rome

Turin cafe to offer clients 5kg chocolate drop

 
Cairo
Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

 
Milan
'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

 
Rome
Petrol prices hiked

Petrol prices hiked

 
Chieti
Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

 
Avellino
Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

 
Rome
Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari pronto al restyling: tre colpi per la gran rimonta

Il Bari pronto al restyling: tre colpi per la gran rimonta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

 
LecceLa città che cambia
Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

 
BrindisiRifiuti
Raccolta differenziata, per Brindisi a novembre altro passo indietro

Raccolta differenziata, per Brindisi a novembre altro passo indietro

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, trasportava 111 chili di pesce in auto senza frigo: denunciato

Potenza, trasportava 111 chili di pesce in auto senza frigo: denunciato

 
BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, altoforno 2: attesa decisione dei giudici. Operai ex Ilva bloccano accesso Eni

Mittal, altoforno 2: attesa decisione dei giudici. Operai ex Ilva bloccano accesso Eni

 
BariEpifania
A Monopoli ecco la Befana sub: con tanto di scopa si tuffa in mare

A Monopoli ecco la Befana sub: con tanto di scopa si tuffa in mare

 
FoggiaIncidente mortale
Foggia, scontro tra due auto sulla circonvallazione: un morto e quattro feriti

Foggia, scontro tra due auto sulla circonvallazione: un morto e 4 feriti

 

i più letti

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Racale, 42 anni dopo la scomparsa del piccolo Mauro, trovate ossa a Taviano: sono le sue?

Racale, 42 anni dopo la scomparsa del piccolo Mauro, trovate ossa a Taviano: sono le sue?

Rome

Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Compound has been under mortar fire after Soleimani killing

Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report

Rome, January 7 - Italian soldiers who were stationed at the American 'Union 3' base in Baghdad moved out overnight, La Stampa reported on Monday. The compound has come under mortar fire after last week's US attack near Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassam Soleimani was killed. Around 50 Carabinieri officers engaged in training Iraqi security forces were stationed at the base. Italian defence officials decided to withdrawn them in agreement with NATO chiefs, according to the report.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati