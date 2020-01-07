Italian soldiers withdrawn from US Baghdad base - report
Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - Italian soldiers who were stationed at the American 'Union 3' base in Baghdad moved out overnight, La Stampa reported on Monday. The compound has come under mortar fire after last week's US attack near Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassam Soleimani was killed. Around 50 Carabinieri officers engaged in training Iraqi security forces were stationed at the base. Italian defence officials decided to withdrawn them in agreement with NATO chiefs, according to the report.
