Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Rome
03 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 3 - A mural showing Pope Francis as the 'Bride' protagonist of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films appeared in central Rome on Friday. The author was identified by police and is being questioned. He may be charged. The mural was cancelled.
