Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2020 | 20:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Pope Kill Bill mural appears

 
Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Woman dies of meningitis

 
Rome

Turin cafe to offer clients 5kg chocolate drop

 
Cairo
Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

 
Milan
'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

'Science' hails Burioni for fight agst anti-vaxxers

 
Rome
Petrol prices hiked

Petrol prices hiked

 
Chieti
Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

 
Avellino
Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

 
Rome
Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Rome
Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariE' stata operata
Bari, 33enne ferita da pistolettate all'addome: caccia al marito

Bari, 33enne ferita da pistolettata all'addome: caccia al marito

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Potenza calcio, Caiata: per il nuovo stadio 40-50 mln di €

Potenza calcio, Caiata: per il nuovo stadio investimento da 40-50 mln di euro

 
TarantoNella notte
Taranto, fiamme in negozio di frutta: forse è doloso

Taranto, fiamme in negozio di frutta: forse è doloso

 
Brindisiricoverato al perrino
Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

 
Batdalla polfer
Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

 
Lecceil 31 dicembre
Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

 
FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 

i più letti

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell’hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,7 mln in un solo giorno

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa VD

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Rome

Pope Kill Bill mural appears

In Rome

Pope Kill Bill mural appears

Rome, January 3 - A mural showing Pope Francis as the 'Bride' protagonist of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films appeared in central Rome on Friday. The author was identified by police and is being questioned. He may be charged. The mural was cancelled.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati