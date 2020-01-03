Woman dies of meningitis

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brescia
03 Gennaio 2020
Brescia, January 3 - A 48-year-old woman taken to a Brescia hospital with meningitis on Thursday died on Friday. Marzia Colosio, a mother of two, was from Predore, in the province of Bergamo. She died in the Spedali Civili Hospital Friday morning, medical sources said. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy has seen several meningitis deaths in the past few months. Colosio's death was the fourth meningitis death at Villongo near Bergamo in less than a month. Authorities are seeking a possible healthy carrier of the disease.
