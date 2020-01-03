Petrol prices hiked

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni
Rome
03 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 3 - Several petrol companies hiked prices after the holiday break. ENI's GPL price rose two cents, Tamoil's diesel went up one cent and its GPL two cents, and Italiana Petroli and Q8 added a cent to all three prices. Fule prices may rise further in the coming days, the Figisc Confcommercio retail group said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su