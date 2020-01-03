Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in Med in 2019 - IOM

Cairo, January 3 - Almost 1,300 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean in 2019, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. The 1,282 drownings were 44% down on 2018, it said. The number of deaths since 2014 was now 19,164, the IOM said. On the most dangerous route, between Libya and Italy, one migrant in 33 drowned last year compared to a one in five ratio in 2017, the IOM experts said. The number of migrants who came to Europe by sea in 2019 was 110,669, 5% down on the previous year.