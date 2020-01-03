Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Chieti, January 3 - A worker for an external company was crushed to death by a falling load at the Abruzzo plant of Italo-French auto firm Sevel near Chieti on Friday. The man, who was said to be about 30, worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group tech and robotics unit Comau, sources said. He was named as Christian Terilli, actually employed by the Sinergia firm but working on a Comau job. FCA voiced condolences to Terilli's family. The leftist Communist Refoundation party (PRC) said "the working class died every day".