Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2020 | 19:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Chieti
Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

 
Avellino
Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

 
Rome
Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Rome
Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

 
Bologna
Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

 
Cagliari
Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

 
Milan
15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

 
Vatican City
Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Woman dies of meningitis

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiricoverato al perrino
Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

 
Batdalla polfer
Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

 
BariSulla statale 16 bis
Bari, non si fermano all'alt dei Cc e si schiantano contro il guard rail

Bari, non si fermano all'alt dei Cc e si schiantano contro il guard rail

 
Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

 
Potenzala statistica
I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

 
Lecceil 31 dicembre
Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

 
FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 

i più letti

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell’hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,7 mln in un solo giorno

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa VD

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Chieti

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

In Abruzzo

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant

Chieti, January 3 - A worker for an external company was crushed to death by a falling load at the Abruzzo plant of Italo-French auto firm Sevel near Chieti on Friday. The man, who was said to be about 30, worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group tech and robotics unit Comau, sources said. He was named as Christian Terilli, actually employed by the Sinergia firm but working on a Comau job. FCA voiced condolences to Terilli's family. The leftist Communist Refoundation party (PRC) said "the working class died every day".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati