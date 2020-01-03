Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

Worker crushed to death at Sevel plant
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni
Avellino
03 Gennaio 2020
Avellino, January 3 - A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire near Avellino on Friday. The incident happened in the countryside near Ariano Irpino. Flames almost completely devoured a two-storey home in Contrada Piano Taverna. Fire and rescue teams found the woman lying in her bed. They said she probably died after inhaling the smoke that had filled the room. An autopsy has been ordered.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su