Woman, 91, dies in house fire near Avellino

Avellino, January 3 - A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire near Avellino on Friday. The incident happened in the countryside near Ariano Irpino. Flames almost completely devoured a two-storey home in Contrada Piano Taverna. Fire and rescue teams found the woman lying in her bed. They said she probably died after inhaling the smoke that had filled the room. An autopsy has been ordered.