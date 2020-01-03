Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2020 | 17:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Rome
Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

 
Bologna
Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

 
Cagliari
Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

 
Milan
15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

 
Vatican City
Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

Never give in to euthanasia pope tells operators

 
Rome
Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

 
Brescia
Woman dies of meningitis

Woman dies of meningitis

 
Rome
Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case

Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case

 
Rome
Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiricoverato al perrino
Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

Si schianta con la moto contro un ulivo nel Brindisino: grave 47enne

 
Batdalla polfer
Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

Barletta, 20enne tenta suicidio sotto un treno in diretta Facebook: salvo

 
BariSulla statale 16 bis
Bari, non si fermano all'alt dei Cc e si schiantano contro il guard rail

Bari, non si fermano all'alt dei Cc e si schiantano contro il guard rail

 
Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

Taranto, cade rotolo acciaio in stabilimento Mittal. Fim: «Caso non sporadico»

 
Potenzala statistica
I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

I lucani vogliono le nozze in chiesa: regione ultima in Italia per matrimoni e unioni civili

 
Lecceil 31 dicembre
Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

 
FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 

i più letti

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell’hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,7 mln in un solo giorno

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa VD

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Scontro a Bari, distrutta l’auto del comico Uccio De Santis: «Io vivo per miracolo»

Rome

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Around 50 risk factors, not just depression says doc

Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Rome, January 3 - Suicides are down in Italy but over 10 people a day still take their own lives, according to the latest survey Friday. In 1996, it said, some 4,689 people committed suicide while 10 years later in 2016 3,870 killed themselves, said Massimo Cozza, head of the Roma 2 mental health department, the largest in Europe. "This number speaks to a complex phenomenon, caused not only by depression but around 50 risk factors including social isolation, addictions, communication difficulties, childhood abuse, serious chronic illnesses, aggressive tendencies and very stressful events," he said. The northeast has been confirmed as the area with the highest mortality rates, 7.9 suicides for every 100,000 inhabitants. Cozza went on: "the diminution in suicides in the last 20 years in Italy, which corresponds to a diminution in the world, can be linked to an overall improvement in living conditions. "But the increase in the trend between 2007 and 2013 may have been linked to the economic crisis".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati