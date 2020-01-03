Suicides down but still 10 a day - survey

Rome, January 3 - Suicides are down in Italy but over 10 people a day still take their own lives, according to the latest survey Friday. In 1996, it said, some 4,689 people committed suicide while 10 years later in 2016 3,870 killed themselves, said Massimo Cozza, head of the Roma 2 mental health department, the largest in Europe. "This number speaks to a complex phenomenon, caused not only by depression but around 50 risk factors including social isolation, addictions, communication difficulties, childhood abuse, serious chronic illnesses, aggressive tendencies and very stressful events," he said. The northeast has been confirmed as the area with the highest mortality rates, 7.9 suicides for every 100,000 inhabitants. Cozza went on: "the diminution in suicides in the last 20 years in Italy, which corresponds to a diminution in the world, can be linked to an overall improvement in living conditions. "But the increase in the trend between 2007 and 2013 may have been linked to the economic crisis".