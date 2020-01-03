Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Rome, January 3 - The Italian foreign ministry on Friday expressed concern about the situation in Iraq after the US attack in the area of Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed. "The latest developments of the situation in Iraq are very worrying," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Over the last few days we have seen a dangerous escalation that culminated with the killing of Iranian general Soleimani. "Italy makes a strong appeal for action of moderation and responsibility, avoiding acts that could have serious consequences for the whole region. "No effort to ensure de-escalation and stability should go unused". "New hotbeds of tension are not in anyone's interests and they risk being fertile ground for terrorism and violent extremism". Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Friday raised security at Italy's overseas military bases after the US killed Soleimani. Security levels have been raised in contingents where Italian soldiers operate and, furthermore, deployments outside bases have been restricted to a minimum. Guerini was immediately informed of Italian contingents in various operational theatres after the US operation. He was said to be in constant touch with the operational command of the Italian forces. Former defence chief of staff General Vincenzo Camporini told ANSA that Italy was "particularly exposed" to reactions. "There is no doubt that after this action Iran will have to react, it cannot lose face," the general said. "In what way? We don't know, but it is clear that Italy with its thousand soldiers in Lebanon, 300 in Libya and trainers in Iraq, is particularly exposed. Camporini noted that, as well as being the "artificer" of Iranian military campaigns, Solemaini was also a "political personage of very great weight. "And attacking the adversary's political level means raising the escalation to a level that it had never arrived at before. "The red line has been crossed and we don't know what's behind it". Former air force chief of staff General Leonardo Tricarico told ANSA "this is a further senseless destabilisation, with an uncertain outcome, operated without an apparent logic". He described Soleimani as an "icon". Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's rightwing nationalist opposition League party, on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to order the attack in the area of Baghdad airport in which Suleimani was killed. "Free women and men, faced with the silence of the cowards in Italy and the European Union, I must thank Trump and America's democracy for having eliminated one of the world's most dangerous, ruthless men," Salvini said. "An Islamic terrorist, an enemy of the West, of Israel, of rights and of freedom". The Pentagon said Friday Trump ordered the attack because Soleimani wanted to kill US diplomats. Iran reacted saying the attack was "an act of terrorism". There were streets demonstrations in Tehran and the US embassy in Baghdad told US citizens to leave Iraq immediately. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the raid had saved many human lives, saying it had thwarted an "imminent" attack.