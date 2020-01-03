Italy ups foreign base security after Soleimani hit

Rome, January 3 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Friday raised security at Italy's overseas military bases after the US killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. Security levels have been raised in contingents where Italian soldiers operate and, furthermore, deployments outside bases have been restricted to a minimum. Guerini was immediately informed of Italian contingents in various operational theatres after the US operation. He was said to be in constant touch with the operational command of the Italian forces. The Italian foreign ministry on Friday expressed concern about the situation in Iraq after the US attack in the area of Baghdad airport in which Soleimani was killed. "The latest developments of the situation in Iraq are very worrying," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Over the last few days we have seen a dangerous escalation that culminated with the killing of Iranian general Soleimani. "Italy makes a strong appeal for action of moderation and responsibility, avoiding acts that could have serious consequences for the whole region. "No effort to ensure de-escalation and stability should go unused".