15 organs transplanted in Milan in five days

Milan, January 3 - Some 15 organs were transplanted into eleven patients in a Milan hospital in five days over the Christmas holidays, setting a record, sources said Friday. Sources said the Niguarda Hospital's transplant services "went into overdrive". The organs were taken from four dead people. Two of the recipients were children. The donors were aged between 19 and 81. One of them had previously received a transplant. In a statement, the hospital said "it has been a ferment of generosity and devotion to work that never stop, even when the rest of the world is celebrating or is having a break".