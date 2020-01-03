Man falls down B&B stairs in Bologna, dies 4 days later

Bologna, January 3 - A 30-year-old Italian man died in hospital in Bologna Thursday after falling down stairs in a B&B in the Emilian capital four days previously, sources said Friday. Alessandro Catastini died of his injuries in Bologna's Maggiore Hospital. He was from Pescaia near Grosseto on the southern Tuscan coast. His family have filed a complaint with police, according to the local Resto Del Carlino newspaper. Catastini arrived at the B&B to spend the New Year with his girlfriend. He allegedly climbed onto the staircase's bannisters but lost his balance and fell into the stairwell, about a dozen metres down. He was rushed to hospital with trauma injuries to his head and chest. Police have questioned the girlfriend, and the owners of the B&B. An autopsy has been ordered.