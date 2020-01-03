Priest chases off burglars in Sardinia

Cagliari, January 3 - An Italian priest chased off two burglars from his rectory in Sardinia on Thursday night, sources said Friday. "They could have hurt me badly, but they didn't," Father Eugenio Cocco, of the San Gregorio Magno parish at Pirri near Cagliari, told reporters. The two masked burglars attacked Father Cocco before he managed to set them on their way. He was punched in the face after trying to rip off one of the pair's ski masks. "They hit me with a chisel," he told police. "There were two of them, a man and a woman. "As soon as I got out of the stairwell between the rectory and the church, saw the light on. "There were these two figures clad totally in black, they looked like Diabolik".