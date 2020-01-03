Italy concerned about developments after Soleimani op

Rome, January 3 - The Italian foreign ministry on Friday expressed concern about the situation in Iraq after the US attack in the area of Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed. "The latest developments of the situation in Iraq are very worrying," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Over the last few days we have seen a dangerous escalation that culminated with the killing of Iranian general Soleimani. "Italy makes a strong appeal for action of moderation and responsibility, avoiding acts that could have serious consequences for the whole region. "No effort to ensure de-escalation and stability should go unused".