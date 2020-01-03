Woman dies of meningitis

Brescia, January 3 - A 48-year-old woman taken to a Brescia hospital with meningitis on Thursday died on Friday. Marzia Colosio, a mother of two, was from Predore, in the province of Bergamo. She died in the Spedali Civili Hospital Friday morning, medical sources said. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy has seen several meningitis deaths in the past few months.