Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

Rome, January 3 - Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's rightwing League party, on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to order the attack in the area of Baghdad airport in which Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was killed. "Free women and men, faced with the silence of the cowards in Italy and the European Union, I must thank Trump and America's democracy for having eliminated one of the world's most dangerous, ruthless men," Salvini said. "An Islamic terrorist, an enemy of the West, of Israel, of rights and of freedom".