Venerdì 03 Gennaio 2020 | 13:33

Rome
Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case

Rome
Salvini thanks Trump for taking out Soleimani

Rome
M5S suffers more defections

Turin
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner

Rome
Woman dies of carbon-monoxide poisoning

Naples
10 mn euros worth of drugs seized from elderly couple's car

Rome
Another Italian ambulance attacked with fireworks

Milan
Soccer: I seek adrenaline at Milan, not money - Ibrahimovic

Milan
Milan bourse posts losses after US attack

Rome
Bit of marble comes off Vatican Museums entrance

Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

calciomercato
Qualità, fantasia e duttilità: le parole d'ordine del Bari

Barinel barese
Gravina in Puglia, bomba ai piedi dell'albero di Natale in piazza: danni alle case

Lecceil 31 dicembre
Lecce, cucciola di 11 mesi muore d'infarto per i botti di Capodanno sotto gli occhi dei padroni

Brindisinel brindisino
Mesagne, da casa e dal negozio allacciati abusivamente alla rete elettrica: arrestati marito e moglie

Batil fenomeno
Andria, furti e prezzi bassi: agricoltori in ginocchio

Tarantoil caso
Intascò una mazzetta: la tarantina Galeone, prefetto di Cosenza, ai domiciliari e sospesa

FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Premio Città di Foggia al procuratore Ludovico Vaccaro

Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Potenzadietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Foggia, commerciante giustiziato in pieno centro nella sua auto: due colpi alla testa

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Turin

Man arrested for trying to strangle partner

Suspect allegedly stabbed woman's son too

Turin, January 3 - A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Turin after allegedly trying to strangle his partner to death and stabbing the woman's son late on Thursday. The suspect had been reported to the authorities for domestic abuse in the past. A Chinese man, meanwhile, is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed by his wife in a bar managed by the couple in Castagnaro, in the province of Verona.

