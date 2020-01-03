Another Italian ambulance attacked with fireworks

Rome, January 3 - The head of Italy's emergency services reported a fresh firework attack on ambulance after a firecracker was thrown at one in Naples in New Year's Day. Mario Balzanelli said the latest attack was in the Sardinian city of Sassari. The first attack on the ambulance was one of two assaults on medical personnel in Naples on New Year's Day. The 'Nessuno tocchi Ippocrate' (Hands Off Hippocrates) association that reported those cases said Friday another emergency-services doctor had been attacked in Naples, taking the tally for the city up to three in 48 hours. "After the dangerous attacks the emergency-service crews suffered in Naples, in Sassari a firecracker was thrown at an ambulance, which was completely burned," said Balzanelli. "Th national 118 (emergency service) urgently needs to turn a new leaf, and to be supported by the institutions".