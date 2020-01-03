10 mn euros worth of drugs seized from elderly couple's car

Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case
Naples
03 Gennaio 2020
Naples, January 3 - Naples finance police on Friday seized 33 kilos of cocaine with a street value of 10 million euros from a car being driven by an elderly couple. The drugs were found in 28 packages in two secret compartments under the car's rear seats. The elderly man driving the car had an 'encrypted' secure mobile telephone to communicate with the drugs traffickers.
