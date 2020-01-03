Woman dies of carbon-monoxide poisoning

Salvini defends himself over Gregoretti case
Rome
03 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 3 - A 45-year-old woman died of carbon-monoxide poisoning overnight at an apartment in the town of Pieve d'Olmi, in the northern province of Cremona. The woman's son and husband and a neighbour also inhaled the fumes. The fumes may have been caused by a faulty water-heater system, according to an initial inspection by firefighters and Carabinieri police.
