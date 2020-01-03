Soccer: I seek adrenaline at Milan, not money - Ibrahimovic

Milan, January 3 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that money was not the reason he had decided to return to AC Milan as he was presented as the club's latest signing on Friday. "I chose Milan for adrenaline, not for money," Ibrahimovic told a press conference. The Sweden great, 38, joined Milan as a free agent after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired. He has not played since being involved in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs in October. But he said he is ready for action ahead of Milan's home match against Sampdoria on Sunday. "I'm ready and I hope to play right away" he said. Ibrahimovic said that Milan gave him back his love of the game during his first stint at the club. The Swedish star joined Milan from Barcelona in 2010 and helped them win the league title in his first season with them before moving to Paris Saint Germain at the end of the following campaign. "When I left Milan in 2012 I didn't want to go," the Swedish forward said as his presentation as a new Milan player. "The important thing is that I'm here now. "Milan is my home. "I have always said that, when I arrived from Barcelona, Milan gave me back the joy of playing football". AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.