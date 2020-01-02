Bit of marble comes off Vatican Museums entrance
Rome
02 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 2 - A bit of marble came off the Vatican Museums entrance on Thursday. The marble fragment and some plaster fell off the entrance's ceiling. No one was hurt. But a woman had a bad turn because of the loud noise. Fire teams cordoned off the area. The museum's activity was not interrupted.
