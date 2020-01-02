I'm thinking of Italians says Di Maio

Rome, January 2 - Foreign Minister and ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday "I have always and only thought of bringing home results for the Italians". "There are those who think that the previous government (with the nationalist League party) was better than this one (with the centre-left Democratic Party)," he said. "I think that you draw up the accounts at the end. ..."We led the Leaguers to vote for the sweep-away-the-corrupt law, blocking offshore drilling and the basic income. "Now we in a different government. "And what counts is what we will get for the Italians. "What is certain is that in just 20 months we have already approved 40 measures. "Not bad for a Movement in government for the first time, is it?".