Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Milan, January 2 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in Italy on a private flight from Sweden on Thursday to rejoin AC Milan. The Sweden great, 38, was greeted by Milan CFO Zvonimir Boban and taken to the La Madonnina clinic for a medical, which he passed. He is set to be presented as a Milan player on Friday. Later Thursday he signed a six month contract with a renewal option linked to personal goals. "I've always said that this is my home," he said. "I'll make the fans at the San Siro jump for joy". Over 300 fans chanted his name and celebrated every step of his arrival. 'Ibra' greeted coach Stefano Pioli and trained on his own. He is not expected tp play in the weekend's clash with Sampdoria but is expected to make next week's Italian Cup clash with SPAL. Ibrahimovic was a free agent after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired. AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.