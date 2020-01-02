Young mustn't be betrayed says Conte

Homeless man dies of cold in Florence
Rome
02 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 2 - Italy's young people must not be betrayed, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. "We are faced with a year of intense work so that the expectations of our young people are not betrayed," he said on Facebook. "Italy is enduring a worrying drop in births, the sharpest since the time of Italian unification. "We must work as hard with the utmost commitment and the utmost determination to reverse this trend and stop our country becoming ever more elderly. "The measures already launched for nurseries and the baby bonus are important measures, but they are only a first step. President Sergio Mattarella called for action for young people in his televised New Year's address to the nation.
