Homeless man dies of cold in Florence
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti
i più letti
«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni
Florence
02 Gennaio 2020
Florence, January 2 - A 49-year-old Romanian homeless man died of the cold in Florence on the late evening of New year's Day, sources said Thursday. The man was found dead in the centre of the Tuscan city at 11:30. An autopsy has been ordered. The man, Dumitru Panait, did not apply to social services for food or shelter, the city council said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su