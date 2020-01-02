Man holes up with mother and brother hostages in Turin

Homeless man dies of cold in Florence
Turin
02 Gennaio 2020
Turin, January 2 - A 40-year-old engineer holed up at home with his elderly mother and brother as hostages in Turin on Thursday. The brother has psychiatric problems. The man blocked the door with furniture and refused to come out. The reasons for his action were not immediately apparent. The incident took place in the centre of the northwestern Italian city, in Corso Vittorio Emanuele. The man gave himself up after about four hours after being talked down by a Carabinieri negotiator.
