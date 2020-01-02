Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 19:19

Florence
Homeless man dies of cold in Florence

Rome
Young mustn't be betrayed says Conte

Turin
FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

Turin
Man holes up with mother and brother hostages in Turin

Turin
FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

Rome
Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

NEW YORK

Venice
2 ostriches caught roaming Venice

Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Rome
Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

Foligno
Woman, 46, has 5th C-section for 10th child

serie c
Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

HomeA 14 miglia
Leuca, soccorsi 60 migranti al largo a bordo di barca a vela

Foggial'episodio a capodanno
S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano a Capodanno

Baril'episodio
Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Potenzadietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

Brindisinel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

BatIl caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Hotel Excelsior di Bari, via Giulio Petroni 15

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Rome

Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

Rome, January 2 - A parliamentary motion in Ankara authorising the Turkish government to send troops to Libya increases tensions in the conflict-torn north African country, Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni said Thursday. "The Turkish parliament's vote on Libya increases tensions in an already dramatic picture," she said. "The EU mission proposed by Italy is ever more important to ask all actors to respect the UN embargo, silence arms, and give the say back to politics", she said. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) urged the EU to intervene and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of its partner the 5-Star MOvement (M5S), to brief parliament on the case. The European Commission reiterated that there was no military solution to the crisis. It said it had reiterated this to the players on various occasions, the last being on December 23. The Arab League condemned the vote. The Turkish deployment is aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli at a time of intensifying international tensions over the conflict. The beleaguered Tripoli government has been under sustained attack since April by eastern Libyan military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Italy backs the Tripoli government.

