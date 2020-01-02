Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

Rome, January 2 - A parliamentary motion in Ankara authorising the Turkish government to send troops to Libya increases tensions in the conflict-torn north African country, Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni said Thursday. "The Turkish parliament's vote on Libya increases tensions in an already dramatic picture," she said. "The EU mission proposed by Italy is ever more important to ask all actors to respect the UN embargo, silence arms, and give the say back to politics", she said. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) urged the EU to intervene and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of its partner the 5-Star MOvement (M5S), to brief parliament on the case. The European Commission reiterated that there was no military solution to the crisis. It said it had reiterated this to the players on various occasions, the last being on December 23. The Arab League condemned the vote. The Turkish deployment is aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli at a time of intensifying international tensions over the conflict. The beleaguered Tripoli government has been under sustained attack since April by eastern Libyan military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Italy backs the Tripoli government.