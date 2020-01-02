Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Homeless man dies of cold in Florence
Milan
02 Gennaio 2020
Milan, January 2 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in Italy on a private flight from Sweden on Thursday to rejoin AC Milan. The Sweden great, 38, was greeted by Milan CFO Zvonimir Boban and taken to the La Madonnina clinic for a medical, which he passed. He is set to be presented as a Milan player on Friday. Later Thursday he signed a six month contract with a renewal option linked to personal goals. "I've always said that this is my home," he said. Over 300 fans chanted his name and celebrated every step of his arrival. Ibrahimovic was a free agent after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired. AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.
