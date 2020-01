Woman, 46, has 5th C-section for 10th child

Foligno, January 2 - A 46-year-old woman had her fifth caesarian section to give birth to her 10th child in the Marche town of Foligno on Thursday. Doctors said the birth "presented a very high risk because of the presence of a rupture in the placenta". They said the operation was "worthy of the Guinness Book of Records". The baby, Miriam, was said to be doing well.