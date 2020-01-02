Woman raped in Udine street on New Year's Eve

Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 19:18

Florence
Homeless man dies of cold in Florence

Homeless man dies of cold in Florence

 
Rome
Young mustn't be betrayed says Conte

Young mustn't be betrayed says Conte

 
Turin
FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

 
Turin
Man holes up with mother and brother hostages in Turin

Man holes up with mother and brother hostages in Turin

 
Turin
FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

FCA sales down 2.3% in Dec

 
Rome
Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

 
NEW YORK

Epstein: amici potenti proteggono Maxwell in case sicure

 
Venice
2 ostriches caught roaming Venice

2 ostriches caught roaming Venice

 
Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

 
Rome
Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

Ankara Libya troop vote ups tensions - Sereni

 
Foligno
Woman, 46, has 5th C-section for 10th child

Woman, 46, has 5th C-section for 10th child

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

 

HomeA 14 miglia
Leuca, soccorsi 60 migranti al largo a bordo di barca a vela

Leuca, soccorsi 60 migranti al largo a bordo di barca a vela

 
Foggial'episodio a capodanno
S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano a Capodanno

S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano a Capodanno

 
Baril'episodio
Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 
Potenzadietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

 
Brindisinel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

 
BatIl caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

 

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell'hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Scontro a Bari, distrutta l'auto del comico Uccio De Santis: «Io vivo per miracolo»

Hotel Excelsior di Bari, via Giulio Petroni 15

Bari, soffitto crollato in hotel durante veglione Capodanno: sequestrata porzione edificio

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente, sarà operato nei prossimi giorni

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,7 mln in un solo giorno

Udine

Woman raped in Udine street on New Year's Eve

Attacked while taking pix of celebrations on castle steps

Woman raped in Udine street on New Year's Eve

Udine, January 2 - A 30-year-old Italian woman was raped in the street in the northeastern city of Udine on New Year's Eve, police said Thursday. The woman told police she climbed the first flight of steps up to the city's iconic castle to take some photos of the celebrations, where she was attacked by a man who allegedly raped her. The woman said she managed to get out her phone to call emergency services, and the man fled. Police said they were trying to track down the alleged rapist. The alleged rape took place a few minutes after midnight on New Year's Day, the woman said. She said she was stunned by the attack and decided to return to the disco where she had rung in the new year. She formally filed a complaint on Thursday.

