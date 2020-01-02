Woman raped in Udine street on New Year's Eve

Udine, January 2 - A 30-year-old Italian woman was raped in the street in the northeastern city of Udine on New Year's Eve, police said Thursday. The woman told police she climbed the first flight of steps up to the city's iconic castle to take some photos of the celebrations, where she was attacked by a man who allegedly raped her. The woman said she managed to get out her phone to call emergency services, and the man fled. Police said they were trying to track down the alleged rapist. The alleged rape took place a few minutes after midnight on New Year's Day, the woman said. She said she was stunned by the attack and decided to return to the disco where she had rung in the new year. She formally filed a complaint on Thursday.