3 of 4 Italy families own home

Rome, January 2 - Three out of four Italian families own the home they live in, the economy ministry and the inland revenue service said Thursday. The exact figure is 75.2% of households, the report said. The rate of home ownership in Italy has long been near the top of the OECD rankings. In 2016, the report said, the average surface area of an Italian home was 117 square metres. Its average value was around 162,000 euros, or 1,385 euros per metre. The overall value of homes owned is more than six trillion euros. The figures were contained in the seventh edition of "Property in Italy", published by the tax agency and the ministry.