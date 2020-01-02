NYE deadly in Italy for first time since 2013

Rome, January 2 - New Year's Eve was deadly again in Italy for the first time in six years. One man was killed and 204 people injured by fireworks, slightly down from the 216 hurt last year. The victim was a 26-year-old man from Ascoli Piceno in Marche, Valerio Amatizi, one of the first responders to the August 2016 earthquake in his home town of Arquata del Tronto. Of the injured, 38 were taken to hospital, and 11 of them were serious. Some 43 minors suffered injuries, against 41 last year. The mayhem took place despite widespread seizures of the most powerful illegal fireworks, and firework bans across Italy. Some 51 people were arrested for possessing or selling illegal fireworks, compared to 45 last year. Some 277 people were cited, against 197 last year. Some 70 tonnes of illegal fireworks were seized across Italy. Every year Italian police launch campaigns aimed at easing Italy's customary New Year mayhem. This year an alert went out about the 'quota 100' high-explosive firework, named after a government pension reform. The outrageous names of the most powerful fireworks are targeted at youthful mayhem-lovers. In one recent year the biggest banger was the Kamikaze, or suicide-bomber. The year before that, the fastest seller on the backstreet firework market was the Bin Laden Bomb. Police had confiscated stockrooms of potentially deadly devices, especially in and around Naples, the city that each year has the grimmest toll of injuries and sometimes deaths. Last New Year's Day hundreds of Italians were nursing burns and injuries and some lost fingers as a result of New Year celebrations with fireworks that went wrong.