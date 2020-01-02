Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 17:08

Rome
Director's son who ran over girls says 'devastated'

Bolzano
Austria drops South Tyrol passport plan

Rome
3 of 4 Italy families own home

Rome
Michelangelo 'preceded medical science in David'

Rome
NYE deadly in Italy for first time since 2013

Naples
Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Caltanissetta
Base jumper dies in Sicily

Cosenza
Cosenza prefect arrested in graft probe

Rome
Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

Rome
E-Scooters granted same status as bicycles

Rome
Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

Foggial'episodio a capodanno
S.Giovanni Rotondo, bomba davanti a bar: è il terzo danneggiato nel Foggiano a Capodanno

Baril'episodio
Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Potenzadietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

Leccenel Leccese
Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

Brindisinel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

BatIl caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Hotel Excelsior di Bari, via Giulio Petroni 15

«Ho visto la morte in faccia»: Uccio De Santis parla dopo l'incidente

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Michelangelo 'preceded medical science in David'

Renaissance work shows precocious knowledge of blood circulation

Rome, January 2 - Michelangelo preceded medical science in the knowledge of blood circulation shown in his masterpiece sculpture David, a US medical expert says in a new study. "Over 100 years before science described the mechanics of the circulatory system and therefore also of the jugular vein, Michelangelo sculpted it perfectly in his works, espcially in the David, Daniel Gelfman of the Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indianapolis, writes in Jama Cardiology. Gelfman said that in other sculptural works, and in everyday life, the jugular vein is not normally visible. "But in the Renaissance masterpiece the vein is clearly visible above David's collarbone," he writes. The American doctor saw the statue in Florence this past summer and was the first to notice the detail. "The distention of the jugular can occur because of elevated intracardiac pressures and possible dysfunctions, but the David is young and in excellent physical condition so it is visible in him because of a state of temporary arousal," Gelfman writes. "At the time of the creation of David, in 1504, William Harvey had not yet described the true mechanism of the circulatory system. "That did not happen before 1628". David is a masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture created in marble between 1501 and 1504, which has stunned observers over the centuries. David is a 5.17-metre (17.0 ft) marble statue of the Biblical hero, a favoured subject in the art of Florence. David was originally commissioned as one of a series of statues of prophets to be positioned along the roofline of the east end of Florence Cathedral, but was instead placed in a public square, outside the Palazzo Vecchio, the seat of civic government in Florence, in the Piazza della Signoria where it was unveiled on 8 September 1504. The statue was moved to the Galleria dell'Accademia, Florence, in 1873, and later replaced at the original location by a replica. Because of the nature of the hero it represented, the statue soon came to symbolize the defence of civil liberties embodied in the Republic of Florence, an independent city-state threatened on all sides by more powerful rival states and by the hegemony of the Medici family. The eyes of David, with a warning glare, were fixed on Rome.

