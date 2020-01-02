Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Naples, January 2 - A doctors' anti-violence association on Thursday reported two new attacks on medical personnel in Naples. The Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate (Hands Off Hippocrates) association said that, in the first incident, an ambulance crew was attacked with fireworks after being sent to the Barra district to treat someone. "While opening the door of the ambulance, a doctor was burned by a firework explosion," it said via Facebook. Another doctor was attacked with a bottle near the area of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital. Dr Paolo Monorchio, the Red Cross head in the province of Naples, compared the southern city to a war zone after the attacks. "The most disturbing thing about these latest attacks on health personnel and the damage done to ambulances in Naples is that one starts to get used to things that do not even happen in war zones because medical vehicles and personnel are protected by international conventions," Dr Monorchio told ANSA. "That is not the case in Naples". Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate President Dr Manuel Ruggiero said the consequences of the attack on the ambulance could have been even worse. "What happened yesterday in Naples was extraordinarily serious and very dangerous," Dr Ruggiero told ANSA. "We carry gaseous oxygen, which is inflammable, and the ambulance could have suffered serious damage with the throwing of that firecracker, with consequences for the people there. "The motto 'don't shoot the Red Cross' is not applied in Naples".