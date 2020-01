Base jumper dies in Sicily

Caltanissetta, January 2 - A 25-year-old base jumper from Parma died after throwing himself off a viaduct in Sicily on Thursday. Luca Barbieri's winged suit and parachute failed to open properly, police said. The incident happened at the San Giuliano Bridge at Caltanissetta. The bridge has been closed to traffic for three years because it has been declared unsafe. An ambulance rushed to the scene but Barbieri was already dead. An autopsy has been ordered.