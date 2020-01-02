Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

Rome, January 2 - An Italian former leftist MP was attacked on New Year's Eve in Venice by a group of neoFascists shouting "Duce, Duce" and hailing Anne Frank's death. Arturo Scotto, a former MP for the Articolo Uno party, was walking in St Mark's Square with his wife when the group approached them from behind chanting "Anne Frank you ended up in the oven". Scotto's wife, Elsa Bertholet, recounted the episode on Facebook. "I turned around and said 'lads, that's enough' and they started to sing 'Duce, Duce' with their arms raised. "My husband turned around, who had not heard them singing before, and bam! he gets punched in the face. "Then they ran away like the cowards they are". Scotto received messages of solidarity from most of the political spectrum. "We have to counter hatred and racism", said Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese.