Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

Rome
02 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 2 - Around 225,000 people in Italy spent the Christmas holidays in bed due to flu, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Thursday. It said that this means that the total number of people hit by this season's influenza virus has crossed the 1.5-million mark, with under-fives hit especially hard.
