Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Naples, January 2 - A doctors' anti-violence association on Thursday reported two new attacks on medical personnel in Naples. The Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate (Hands Off Hippocrates) association said that, in the first incident, an ambulance crew was attacked with fireworks after being sent to the Barra district to treat someone. "While opening the door of the ambulance, a doctor was burned by a firework," it said via Facebook. Another doctor was attacked with a bottle near the area of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital. Dr Paolo Monorchio, the Red Cross head in the province of Naples, compared the southern city of a war zone after the attacks. "The most disturbing thing about these latest attacks on health personnel and the damage done to ambulances in Naples is that one starts to get use to things that do not even happen in war zones because medical vehicles and personnel are protected by international conventions," Dr Monorchio told ANSA. "That is not the case in Naples".