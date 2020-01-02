Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Naples, January 2 - A doctors' anti-violence association on Thursday reported two new attacks on medical personnel in Naples. The Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate (Hands Off Hippocrates) association said that, in the first incident, an ambulance crew was attacked with fireworks after being sent to the Barra district to treat someone. "While opening the door of the ambulance, a doctor was burned by a firework," it said via Facebook. Another doctor was attacked with a bottle near the area of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital.