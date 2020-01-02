Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2020 | 14:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

 
Caltanissetta
Base jumper dies in Sicily

Base jumper dies in Sicily

 
Cosenza
Cosenza prefect arrested in graft probe

Cosenza prefect arrested in graft probe

 
Rome
Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

Ex leftist MP attacked by neoFascists in Venice

 
Rome
E-Scooters granted same status as bicycles

E-Scooters granted same status as bicycles

 
Rome
Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

Over 1.5 million laid low by this season's flu - ISS

 
Naples
Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

 
Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

 
Naples
Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

 
Rome
M5S turmoil continues as Senator Paragone ejected

M5S turmoil continues as Senator Paragone ejected

 
Rome
Italian manufacturing PMI drops to lowest level since 2013

Italian manufacturing PMI drops to lowest level since 2013

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

Il Bari cerca nuova linfa a caccia di due «top»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'episodio
Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

Bari, picchia la compagna e la minaccia di morte con un coltello: arrestato

 
Materacommercio
Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

Via ai saldi in Basilicata: sabato tocca alla Puglia

 
Potenzadietro le quinte
Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

Capodanno Rai: ecco tutti i retroscena della prima notte del 2020 a Potenza

 
Leccenel Leccese
Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

Vandali in azione a Lizzanello: pupi del presepe in piazza sfregiati

 
Foggianuovo anno
«Facciamo diventare Foggia capitale dei sogni», il messaggio del vescovo

«Facciamo diventare Foggia capitale dei sogni», il messaggio del vescovo

 
Brindisinel cuore della movida
Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

Brindisi, lite fra giovani in pieno centro finisce a coltellate: due feriti

 
BatIl caso
Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

Trinitapoli, al via le operazioni di pulizia delle strade dai petardi inesplosi

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

Taranto, bomba esplode nella notte di S. Silvestro: nel mirino una tabaccheria

 

i più letti

Bari, cede il contro soffitto nell’hotel Excelsior mentre ballano al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, cede il controsoffitto dell’hotel Excelsior mentre la gente balla al veglione di Capodanno

Bari, scontro fra due auto: coinvolto anche il comico Uccio De Santis

Scontro a Bari, distrutta l’auto del comico Uccio De Santis: «Io vivo per miracolo»

Hotel Excelsior di Bari, via Giulio Petroni 15

Bari, soffitto crollato in hotel durante veglione Capodanno: sequestrata porzione edificio

Capodanno Potenza, Amadeus si racconta: «Dopo il countdown un bacio dietro le quinte a mia moglie e mio figlio»

Capodanno Potenza, Amadeus si racconta: «Dopo il countdown un bacio dietro le quinte a mia moglie e mio figlio»

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Dalle Alpi al Salento è Zalone-mania: «Tolo Tolo» incassa 8,6 mln in un solo giorno

Naples

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Doctor hit by bottle in separate assault in city

Ambulance crew attacked by fireworks in Naples

Naples, January 2 - A doctors' anti-violence association on Thursday reported two new attacks on medical personnel in Naples. The Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate (Hands Off Hippocrates) association said that, in the first incident, an ambulance crew was attacked with fireworks after being sent to the Barra district to treat someone. "While opening the door of the ambulance, a doctor was burned by a firework," it said via Facebook. Another doctor was attacked with a bottle near the area of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati