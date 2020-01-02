Soccer: Ibrahimovic arrives to join Milan

Milan, January 2 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in Italy on a private flight from Sweden on Thursday to rejoin AC Milan. The Sweden great, 38, was greeted by Milan CFO Zvonimir Boban and taken to the La Madonnina clinic for a medical. He is set to be presented as a Milan player on Friday. Ibrahimovic was a free agent after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired. AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.