M5S turmoil continues as Senator Paragone ejected

Rome, January 2 - Senator Gianluigi Paragone has reacted angrily after being ejected from the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for having voted against the government's 2020 budget law. "I have been ejected from nothing," said Paragone, who was a high-profile television journalist before embarking on a political career. The expulsion adds to the turmoil the anti-establishment M5S is enduring after several lawmakers defected to their former alliance partners - Matteo Salvini's rightwing League party. Foreign Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said that the movement will hold a 'states general' conference this year, saying it must be united. M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, however, on Thursday expressed support for Paragone. "Gianluigi is infinitely more Grillino than many who say they are," Di Battista said in a comment on social media using the 'Grillino' nickname given to M5S supporters derived from the name of founder Beppe Grillo. "There has never been a time that I did not agree with him," read the comment on a post by an M5S activist".